How Sonam Wangchuk's Life Made Aamir Khan's <i>3 Idiots</i> A Cult Hit

Sonam Wangchuk, the engineer, innovator and social reformist from Ladakh whose life story inspired the Bollywood blockbuster film 3 Idiots, is at the centre of the ongoing protests in the Union Territory.

Sonam Wangchuk, also a Ramon Magsaysay Award recipient, began a hunger strike earlier this month demanding statehood for Ladakh. Other protesters demanding statehood in the Union Territory clashed with the police in Leh on Wednesday.

Shortly after a protest to demand statehood for Ladakh turned violent, Sonam Wangchuk called off his fast and said his "message of peaceful path failed". The government, on the other hand, has blamed the activist for the clashes that killed at least four and injured 70.

While Sonam Wangchuk is a renowned personality in Ladakh, he received nationwide recognition when Bollywood star Aamir Khan played a character called Phunsuk Wangdu in the 2009 film 3 Idiots which was inspired by him.

The movie follows three engineering students as they navigate the challenges of academia and societal expectations while pursuing their passions.

When Sonam Wangchuk Became Phunsukh Wangdu AKA Rancho In 3 Idiots

Aamir Khan's Phunsukh Wangdu was better known as Rancho in the Rajkumar Hirani film. In 3 Idiots, Rancho is depicted as this brilliant, curious and free-spirited engineering student who through his original thought and ideas influences fellow batchmates at the Imperial College of Engineering (ICE).

Rancho is the one who encourages his friends Farhan and Raju, played by R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi, to follow their dreams, become capable, and not fall into the trap of societal pressures. Throughout the film, he says, "Kabil bano, kabil... kamyabi toh saali jhak maarke peeche bhagegi (Become capable, success will chase you automatically)."

It is Rancho who motivates Farhan to tell his father that he doesn't want to become an engineer and pursue wildlife photography. It is the same Rancho who tells it like it is to Raju, who believes more in superstition than in his own abilities to become an engineer.

Phunsukh Wangdu AKA Rancho The Fulcrum Of 3 Idiots

Rancho is also a gifted and kind learner who had the gift of easily absorbing everything he saw and read around him. He was against rote memorisation and implemented practical learning and creativity to achieve goals. Following one's passion leads to success, he would often say in 3 Idiots.

As a child, he would attend a class where the teacher is taking a lesson in any random subject because he had a thirst for learning and knowledge. He knew the difference between knowledge and education.

And an original mind like Rancho's could also not be bound by rules and regulations. To authoritarian figures like Viru Sahasrabuddhe (Boman Irani), the principal of ICE, Rancho comes across as a know-it-all, arrogant, and misbehaved character. He would often get into trouble with the college authorities.

The character of Phunsukh Wangdu AKA Rancho in 3 Idiots has inspired an entire generation to ask tough questions and follow their dreams.

When Sonam Wangchuk Spoke About 3 Idiots

In an interview with The Lallantop, Wangchuk confirmed having watched 3 Idiots. While he appreciated the film for its positive message, he mentioned that he felt a partial disconnect from the character of Rancho.

Wangchuk said, "Main toh kya kisi aur ne kaha ki aap ye boliye ki film mein jo kirdar dikha rahi hai mein unse bahut zyaada khoobsurat hu. Mein kaise inse jodo khud ko (What do I say but somebody else told me to say that I am a lot more beautiful than the character shown in the film. So how do I attach myself with that character?)"

3 Idiots And Ladakh

Some of the film's most iconic scenes were shot in Ladakh. The climax, where the main characters have their emotional reunion, was filmed on the shores of the stunning Pangong Lake. Additionally, the residential school where the character Phunsukh Wangdu works is the real Druk White Lotus School, located near Shey in Ladakh.

More About Sonam Wangchuk

Born on September 1, 1966, in Alchi, Ladakh, Sonam Wangchuk is best known for founding the Students' Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL), a non-traditional school that brought significant educational reforms to the region and improved the number of students clearing exams up to the intermediate level.

He also founded the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives (HIAL) to provide higher education relevant to the unique challenges and environment of the Himalayas.

In recognition of his work as an educator and innovator, Wangchuk was awarded the prestigious Ramon Magsaysay Award in 2018.