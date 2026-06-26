How Smriti Irani's <i>Kyunki 2</i> Replayed Its Darkest Marital Rape Chapter 25 Years Later

25 years ago, when Ekta Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi premiered, it broke the shackles around many taboo topics. What worked was its risk in making women the core protagonists of the central narrative - a rare occurrence when prime-time TV was largely male-dominated.

The plotline covered highly controversial issues - children born out of wedlock, a Mother India-style euthanasia arc, widow remarriage and the importance of women's education. But the storyline that shook the landscape was the show's depiction of marital rape.

And history seems to have repeated itself, the sequel, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, which premiered in 2025, has already delivered its most jaw-dropping episode yet. Times have changed, but Kyunki's commitment to reflecting society's horrors remains intact. Once again, marital rape figures in the storyline, and the episode gives you goosebumps just as it did 25 years ago.

The History

To jog your memory, Ansh (Akashdeep Saigal) was one of the most despised characters in Indian television. The rebellious son of Tulsi (Smriti Irani) and Mihir Virani (Amar Upadhyay), he was manipulative, ruthless and a threat to the family. He was kidnapped and raised elsewhere, and when he finally returned, he was hardly recognisable.

Then came something unprecedented. In the 2000s, when 'marital rape' was far beyond mainstream imagination, Kyunki bent the mould.

Ansh raped Nandini (Gauri Pradhan), his wife, as punishment for rejecting his advances and for attempting to leave him to be with Karan (Hitesh Tejwani).

Tulsi, known for standing up for what is right, supported her daughter-in-law rather than her son and shot Ansh. The storyline then showed that Nandini had a daughter Bhoomi because fot he assault, and subsequently went into coma during labour.

The graphic depiction left audiences shocked.

Ekta Kapoor was summoned by the Women's Commission over the representation. The producer defended it, saying, "No skin was shown, and the scene was not meant to titillate but to depict the plight of a rape victim," and emphasised that this is a lived reality in society.

Now, years later, the family's past horrors have returned. The saddest part: it is Nandini and Karan's son, Parth (Sohil Singh Jhuti), who becomes the predator.

The Reality Today

In the ongoing sequel, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, Karan and Nandini's son Parth's malicious side has emerged. His intention to sell the family's heritage property is discovered by his wife Vaishnavi (Swati Sharma), who informs Tulsi.

Tulsi catches him red-handed assaulting Vaishnavi and sees his true face. He quickly changes colours when his parents defend him and accuse Tulsi instead.

What left the audience in shock was last night's episode, when the taboo of marital rape was again portrayed in the same show that made the bold statement years ago.

Parth takes Vaishnavi to Khandala, continues to hit and intimidate her, and scares her so she won't reveal his secrets to the family. He drugs her and then loses his temper when she refuses to sign agreement papers, and then he attempts to rape her.

The episode alternates between flashbacks and current events, where Tulsi - just as years ago - came to the rescue of Nandini. This time she saves Vaishnavi.

When Tulsi barges in and slaps Parth, it only further instigates him and he attacks Tulsi. Tulsi asserts that if she killed her son Ansh, she would not hesitate to kill her grandson for the same reason. Parth lunges and chokes Tulsi; to save Vaishnavi, Tulsi hits him with an iron rod. As soon as they find a way to escape, Tulsi leaves with Vaishnavi.

Parth appears to be dead, but he isn't - he wakes up, stark awake.

The sequel is set to take a leap when Tulsi is seen returning from jail after 10 years, leaving the ending open so the audience can anticipate whether Parth meets Ansh's fate.

For a crime as heinous as marital rape, Ansh's death was the ultimate consequence last time. So, will history repeat itself to the very end? Will justice be served?

Only time will tell. Once again, Smriti Irani's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 has stayed true to what made the show iconic for 25 years: addressing real issues, portraying them sensitively, and - most importantly - starting a conversation. It did so years ago, and last night's episode struck a chord again.

ALSO READ | Akashdeep Saigal Reacts To His Comeback In Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: "Some Chapters Don't Close"