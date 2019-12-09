How Shah Rukh Khan Reacted When An Indonesian Actor Dedicated His Award To Him

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Zero. (Image courtesy: iamsrk)

Thanks to Twitter, celebrities get a chance to interact with their fans and TBH some interactions are just a sheer delight. Something similar happened on Shah Rukh Khan's Twitter profile on Monday. The 54-year-old actor learnt about a fan (who also happens to be an actor). On Monday, SRK reacted to a video shared by a fan page on Twitter. In the video, an Indonesian fan named Muhammad Khan can be seen dedicating his award to SRK. In his acceptance speech, the actor said, "Shah Rukh ji mai tumse kuchh kehna chahta hun, mujhe tumse bohot pyaar ho gaya hai." He added that SRK is the reason that he became an actor and he sang the song Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam from the film Duplicate. SRK tweeted: "I am so glad for your success. Will meet you soon. Have a good life and keep feeling as an actor and thanks everyone for bringing this to my notice."

"I dedicate this award to King Khan. You are the reason why I became an actor. I hope I can meet you," said Muhammad Khan (an Indonesian new actor who won Piala Citra for Best Actor in a Leading Role). Inspiring level reached International level," read the caption on the tweet shared by a fan club.

Take a look at the tweet here:

I am so glad for your success. Will meet you soon. Have a good life and keep feeling as an actor....& Thks everyone for bringing this to my notice. https://t.co/hJMZetKn4j — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 9, 2019

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero, co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The actor has not announced his upcoming projects as of now. He recently produced Netflix's web-series Bard Of Blood, starring Emraan Hashmi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Kirti Kulhari. He also dubbed for Mufasa's character while Aryan Khan did the voice over for Simba for the Hindi rendition of The Lion King.

Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly been approached for playing the antagonist in the Hindi adaptation of the Quentin Tarantino-directed Kill Bill. The actor has not announced his upcoming projects as of now.