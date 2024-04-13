How Shah Rukh Khan Lit Up Anand Pandit's Daughter Aishwarya's Reception

Shah Rukh Khan pictured at the event. (courtesy: anandpandit)

Film producer Anand Pandit hosted a grand wedding reception for his daughter Aishwarya and son-in-law Sahil in Mumbai on Thursday (April 11) and he shared some inside photos and videos from the event on his Instagram profile. Sharing some photos of Shah Rukh Khan from the reception, Anand Pandit wrote on Instagram, "It indeed became a night to remember as the man who spreads smiles with his charm, Shah Rukh Khan made the night more memorable by joining us in blessing Aishwarya and Sahil Chaudry."

Anand Pandit also shared a picture of Abhishek Bachchan from the reception and he wrote, "Last night was special with Abhishek Bachchan joining Pandit and Chaudry family's celebration, making it even more meaningful."

In terms of work, Shah Rukh Khan had a stellar 2023 professionally. He returned with a bang and how. He featured in the smash hit Pathaan last year, alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The actor then starred in Atlee's smash hit Jawan with Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone. The film was a big hit. He ended the year with Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, co-starring with Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani. The film opened to largely positive reviews.

Anand Pandit, besides being a film producer, is also a film distributor and real estate developer. He is the owner of the production house Anand Pandit Motion Pictures, which has backed projects like Total Dhamaal, Missing, Sarkar 3, Great Grand Masti, Thank God, The Big Bull and Chehre to name a few. He is also the founder of the real estate brand.