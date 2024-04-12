Pics: Shah Rukh Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Abhishek Bachchan And Others At Anand Pandit's Daughter Aishwarya's Reception

Celebs pictured at Aishwarya's reception.

Film producer Anand Pandit hosted a grand wedding reception for his daughter Aishwarya and son-in-law Sahil in Mumbai on Thursday (April 11). The star-studded event saw the presence of several Bollywood actors such as Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Shriya Saran, and Shilpa Shetty, among others. A day ago, Shah Rukh Khan kept up the annual tradition of greeting his fans on the occasion of Eid. Following this, he attended Aishwarya and Sahil's wedding reception. For the event, Shah Rukh Khan sported a sleek all-black suit, with a neatly tucked man-bun. He posed alongside the producer Anand Pandit and greeted the shutterbugs with a salaam.

Abhishek Bachchan was also pictured at the event. He opted for a blue and white kurta-pyjama set. Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra arrived hand-in-hand at the venue.

While Salman Khan was absent from the reception, his sister Arpita Khan and her actor-husband Aayush Sharma were snapped at the venue. They greeted the paps warmly.

The reception also saw the rare appearance of veteran actor Aruna Irani, accompanied by her husband Kuku Kohli, along with filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj and his wife Rekhaa Bhardwaj, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Rajkummar Rao, and Patralekha, among others.

Newly-married Taapsee Pannu also attended the reception. Dressed in a stunning red saree, she covered her chooras (red bangles) with a matching cloth. With her hair elegantly tied in a bun and sporting gold danglers, Taapsee flashed her biggest smile while posing for the cameras. The shutterbugs congratulated the actress. To this, she replied, "Thank you" and humorously added, "I've come for someone else's wedding now." When asked if her husband Mathias Boe accompanied her, she playfully said, "Are you trying to get me in trouble?"

Television actors such as Rupali Ganguly, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Mouni Roy , Avika Gor and Gauahar Khan among others were also pictured at the reception. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain were dressed in stylish outfits, while Rupali Ganguly was seen in a golden saree paired with a shimmery blouse. Gauahar Khan and Mouni Roy also made style statements with their looks. Take a look.

On the work front, Anand Pandit's latest production, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, starring Randeep Hooda, hit theatres on March 22.