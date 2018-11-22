How Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Pranked Zero Director Aanand L Rai

Shah Rukh, Suhana from the sets of Zero (courtesy YouTube)

Highlights Zero is all set to hit screens on December 21 A BTS video reveals SRK teasing director Aanand L Rai There's also a glimpse of Suhana in the BTS video

Shah Rukh Khan is such a prankster! Shah Rukh's Red Chillies Entertainment just shared a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of Zero and trust us when we say this, it's darn hilarious. The video starts with glimpses of director Aanand L Rai munching on food (mostly samosas) when on set and then also shows him asking a colleague to return his plate of samosas. The video reveals that following this, Shah Rukh printed out posters that read: "Mera samosa wapas karo..." on a photo of Mr Rai. The superstar then insisted set members to get the posters placed at different locations in the studio. LOL.

We also get a glimpse of Suhana Khan in the video, who appears to have accompanied her father to the sets of Zero. Suhana smiles mischievously as Shah Rukh teases Aanand L Rai over being a big foodie. The hilarious video ends with the director requesting Shah Rukh to let him be. "Mera peechha chhor do", he says and that's when Shah Rukh's signature dialogue from the movie plays out: "Hum jiske peeche lag jaate hai, life bana dete hai!"

The video also has glimpses of Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Watch the hilarious video here:

Shah Rukh Khan plays a vertically challenged character named Bauua Singh in Zero, who falls in love with Aasifa - a specially-abled scientist played by Anushka. An alcoholic superstar named Babita Kumari (Katrina Kaif) plays the third part of the complicated love triangle in the film.

Directed by Aanand L Rai, of course, Zero is all set to bring early Christmas vibes to theatres on December 21.