Loved By Margot Robbie And Bella Hadid, Luxury Skincare Brand Augustinus Bader Is Now Available In India

Famous for being Margot Robbie favourite, luxury skincare brand Augustinus Bader is now in India

Read Time: 2 mins
Loved By Margot Robbie And Bella Hadid, Luxury Skincare Brand Augustinus Bader Is Now Available In India
Bella Hadid's favourite Augustinus Bader makes its way into the Indian market

From Suhana Khan to Karan Johar, celebs attend launch of Reliance Retail's Tira's global luxury skincare brand Augustinus Bader. Tira celebrated the launch of the world-famous luxury skincare and haircare brand, Augustinus Bader, in India. From Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Neetu Kapoor to Karan Johar graced the event in style on Monday.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/augustinusbader

Founded by world-renowned stem cell and biomedical scientist, Professor Augustinus Bader, the brand has earned a global cult following since its launch in 2018 in its iconic blue bottle, adored by celebrities, beauty experts, and skincare enthusiasts.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/augustinusbader

With its proprietary TFC8 (Trigger Factor Complex) technology, Augustinus Bader's game-changing formulas power the products that are designed to support the human body's innate capacity to renew and rejuvenate, delivering visibly unprecedented results.

Indian customers can now purchase the coveted range of skincare products that have elevated the beauty routines of icons such as Victoria Beckham, Jennifer Aniston, and Priyanka Chopra among others.

Karan Johar, Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan
