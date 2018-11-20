Shah Rukh Khan And Bauua Singh's Twitter Exchange Busts A Zero Rumour

Bauua Singh in a still from Zero trailer (courtesy YouTube)

Highlights Zero's first song will release on November 23 Bauua Singh revealed the date on Twitter Zero releases on December 28

Folks, the first song from Shah Rukh Khan's Zero will not release any time before November 23, okay? We are not saying this, Bauua Singh is saying this. On Monday, Bauua Singh - the fictional character Shah Rukh plays in Zero - dismissed rumours about the song's release date in a tweet and said: "Mazboot kaam karne mein thoda time toh lagta hai dost! Aur kaun bola 19th November? Gaana humara hai toh hum bataayenge na! Kar li hai baat humne director se, 23rd Novembed ko aayega! Tab tak pakad ke baitho... dil!" LOL. Previously, reports stated that the first song of Zero, reportedly titled Ishqbaaz, was to release on November 19 or November 21.

Shah Rukh Khan, who often has hilarious Twitter exchanges with Bauua Singh, replied to his onscreen counterpart and said: "Bhai ab se tum hi bataya karo kab kya aayega. Yeh Aanand L Rai toh sirf yehi batate hain, ki kulche ke baad chole aayenge! Rumouring keeps flying charon taraf. Ok now batao iss hafte mangalwar ke baad kya aa raha hai... budhwaar ya koi aur plan hai?" And here's how the conversation continues.

Mazboot kaam karne mein thoda time toh lagta hai dost! Aur kaun bola 19th Nov? Gaana humara hai toh hum bataayenge na Kar li hai baat humne director se, 23rd Nov ko aayega! Tab tak pakad ke baitho...dil! — Bauua (@BauuaSingh) November 20, 2018

Bhai ab se tum hi bataya karo kab kya aayega. Yeh @aanandlrai toh sirf yehi batate hain, ki kulche ke baad chole aayenge! Rumouring keeps flying charon taraf. Ok now batao iss hafte mangalwar ke baad kya aa raha hai....budhwaar ya koi aur plan hai...? https://t.co/4umGWbPsbz — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 20, 2018

Aap hukum karo sarkar! Kaho toh shukrawaar le aayein! https://t.co/qG0BJG4ogl — Bauua (@BauuaSingh) November 20, 2018

Abe naaaaa! 'Hafta' mat badliyo bhai...jeb kharchi kharaab ho jayegi!! Acchha ek baat bataa, tumhaare jaise ladkon se pyaar kaise ho jaata hai...is it your hair? https://t.co/Zc3LIbNI4y — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 20, 2018

The song is also said to feature Salman Khan, who has a cameo in the film. We got a glimpse of Salman Khan and pint-sized Shah Rukh's onscreen rapport in the teaser that was released as an Eid offering this year. Oh, for the uninitiated, Shah Rukh plays a vertically challenged character in Zero.

Zero also stars Katrina Kaif as an alcoholic actress and Anushka Sharma as a scientist. Zero is all set to hit screens on December 28. Ahead of that, the wait is for November 23.