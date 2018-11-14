Now That Deepika Padukone Is Married To Ranveer Singh, Zero's Bauua Singh Is Heartbroken

Bauua Singh in a still from Zero (courtesy Twitter)

Deepika Padukone just broke Bauua Singh's heart. Bechara.. Arre, you don't know Bauua Singh? Who doesn't know him? He's the character of a dwarf Shah Rukh Khan plays in his upcoming film Zero, which is slated to hit screens in a little over a month from now. So, when the Internet is busy obsessing over Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding, Bauua smartly added a tweet referencing #DeepVeerKiShaadi as promotional duties for his film. It all started when Bauua was jokingly wished on Children's Day by his friend Guddu, played by Zeeshan Ayyub. On Twitter, Guddu, who teased Bauua about his height, prompted this response from Bauua Singh: "Umar to aaj poori hi khatam ho gayi Guddu! Deepika Padukone ne kar li shaadi! Lega kya little little!"

Here's how the conversation went down on Twitter between Bauua Singh and Guddu. Looks like Bauua Singh is not just a fan of superstar Babita Kumari - the alcoholic actress played by Katrina Kaif in Zero.

Abe height to kam hai hi, ab Umar bhi kam karna chah raha hai https://t.co/X2BfzfSUSQ — mohd. zeeshan ayyub (@Mdzeeshanayyub) November 14, 2018

Umr to aaj poori hi khatam ho gayi Guddu! @deepikapadukone ne kar li shaadi! Lega kya little little!!! https://t.co/VG3X36VY9c — Bauua (@BauuaSingh) November 14, 2018

Bauua Singh actually appears to be pretty active on Twitter. On Virat Kohli's birthday, he posted this hilarious tweet. In case you didn't know, Shah Rukh co-stars with Anushka Sharma in Zero - she plays a scientist named Aafia, who Bauua falls in love with.

Bhagwaan aapki umr, aur bat ki dhaar dono ko ta-kayamat banaaye rakhe @imVkohli bhai! #HappyBirthdayVirat



Ek second!!! Ye Aafia aapke saath kya kar rahi hai! pic.twitter.com/aafVNKfDeG — Bauua (@BauuaSingh) November 5, 2018

Shah Rukh and Bauua Singh often have interesting conversations on Twitter, which will make you ROFL.

Bhai Bauua Singh...Baar Baar karo...Lagataar Karo. Waqt kum ho toh humein bula lena, thodi madad kar denge. Pyaar mein toh humaari bhi expertise hai...Hum bhi Angrezon ke Zamaane ke 'Jhelar' hain...pyaar jhelna bahut aata hai humein...lage raho! #ZeroTrailerhttps://t.co/nIkzdsXswM — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 3, 2018

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's South Indian wedding ceremony concluded on Wednesday. The North Indian wedding is reportedly scheduled for Thursday. The couple have planned for two reception parties after the wedding festivities in Italy - one in Deepika's hometown Bengaluru on November 21 and a grand Bollywood party in Mumbai on November 28.

Directed by Aanand L Rai, Zero is Shah Rukh Khan's Christmas gift for fans and releases on December 21.