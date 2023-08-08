How Ranveer Singh Had To Get Past Rocky Randhawa's 'Muscle Mass' For The Kathak Scene

Image was shared on Twitter. (courtesy: @The9Media)

Ranveer Singh's portrayal of the larger-than-life Rocky Randhawa in the Karan Johar directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is winning hearts and how. Apart from the riveting storyline, the Gully Boy star has been receiving big love for shattering gender stereotypes in his latest film by way of delivering a magnificent Kathak performance alongside Bengali actor Tota Roy Chowdhury. This brings us to the ask me anything session held by Ranveer on his Instagram feed on Monday evening. The 38-year-old actor was asked by a fellow fan, "Your Kathak in the film was surprising... How much time did you take to learn?"

Ranveer Singh was quick to reply as he wrote, "It took about a month. It was difficult to imbibe the essential grace in the dance form given all the muscle mass that I was packing at the time!"

Meanwhile, Karan Johar in a recent interview with Film Companion's Anupama Chopra revealed that Ranveer Singh really worked to get into his character. Elaborating on the actor's "process," Karan Johar said, "Ranveer was with me right through those three weeks on a recce in Delhi. He would meet Instagrammers, speak to them, pick up lingos, he would absorb. He would also be driving around Delhi at night and just getting the flavour. I don't know what he was doing but he had a process."

Giving due credit to the Lootera star for bringing to life the character and flamboyance of Rocky Randhawa, Karan continued "He worked it. He created the Rocky Randhawa. You see is a lot on paper but it has a lot to do with him."

Not only this, seems like Ranveer Singh's Rocky Randhawa was a favourite among the film's crew as well. Eka Lakhani, who along with Manish Malhotra designed the much-loved costumes and looks for the romantic comedy, shared a bunch of images with Ranveer Singh and her crew, and said, “Celebrating Rocky Randhawa. What a guy. Our Karol Bagh Munda, with his OTT designer wear and matching cars, his protein shakes and luxury robes and won everyone's hearts. Rocky is a vibe, Rocky is a mood, Rocky is sabka yaar. His necklines are low but iske pyaar ka nasha hits a different high. The team's favourite character, but obvio.”

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in titular roles. It also features Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in important roles.