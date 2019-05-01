How Prateik Babbar Surprised Wife Sanya On Her Birthday At Midnight

Prateik Babbar with his wife Sanya. (Image courtesy: _prat)

Prateik Babbar is a doting husband and the reason we brought this up today is because the actor did something really special on his wife Sanya Sagar's birthday. The Mulk actor, who was shooting on his wife's birthday eve, managed to scoop some time off his busy schedule and decided to surprise Sanya at midnight. Prateik brought some flowers, a cake and some presents for his wife. The 32-year-old actor shared a picture from Sanya's birthday celebrations on his Instagram profile. In the picture, Prateik could be seen kissing Sanya. If Prateik's post doesn't melt your heart, we don't know what will.

In his post, Prateik Babbar lovingly referred to the birthday girl as "my rock," "my warrior" and "my queen" and he wrote: "I took off set last night on my dinner break and surprised her at 12:00 with flowers, a cake and some prezzies. Though I think she knew I'd show up somehow... Even if just for 5 minutes to cut her cake, sing her happy birthday and rush back to work because that's the only way I'd be for you, my love. My rock, my warrior, my queen! Happy Birthday!"

Take a look at Prateik Babbar's post here:

Prateik also shared an adorable video on his Instagram profile and he captioned it: "Happy birthday to the most beautiful girl in my world." Check out the video here:

Prateik and Sanya got married in Lucknow earlier this year. Sanya Sagar has produced and directed several music videos and short films. Prateik proposed to her in 2017 and the couple got engaged in January last year.

On the work front, Prateik Babbar was last seen in the web-series Four More Shots Please!. The actor has films such as Chhichhore, Brahmastra and Darbar, starring Rajinikanth in the pipeline.

