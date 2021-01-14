How Neha Dhupia And Angad Bedi, Back In Mumbai, Made Their Goa Vacation More Dreamy

Neha Dhupia shared this photo. (Image courtesy: nehadhupia)

Highlights Neha Dhupia shared a post from Goa on Wednesday

She can be seen enjoying a boat ride with Angad

The couple look cool in casual outfits

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are back in the bay now after vacationing in Goa for over two weeks. A few hours before the couple touched down in Mumbai, Neha Dhupia shared glimpses of their dreamy holiday and made us green with envy. In the pictures, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi can be seen taking selfies while enjoying a boat ride. The actress accompanied her photos with a boat, a dolphin, a sunset and a heart icon. The couple look cool in casual outfits. Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi even rang in the New Year in Goa with their little daughter Mehr but more on that later. Check out the actress' latest post here:

Just a day ago, Neha Dhupia posted a beautiful picture of herself and her daughter embracing each other's company in the "magic hour." Take a look:

And here's how Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi and Mehr bid goodbye to 2020:

Meanwhile, check out some more pictures of Neha Dhupia from her Goa trip.

Neha Dhupia currently seen as a judge on reality show Roadies. She was last seen in Priyanka Banerjee's short film Devi, in which she co-starred with Kajol, Shruti Haasan, Neena Kulkarni and Shivani Raghuvanshi. Neha has also featured in films such as Singh Is Kinng, Tumhari Sulu, Hindi Medium and Lust Stories.

Angad Bedi, on the other hand, was last seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, in which he starred alongside Janhvi Kapoor. Before that, he starred in web-series The Verdict - State Vs Nanavati.