How Nayanthara Surprised Husband Vignesh Shivan On His 37th Birthday In Dubai. See Pics

Vignesh Shiavn with Nayanthara. (courtesy: wikkiofficial)

Nayanthara surprised her husband Vignesh Shivan on his 37th birthday by hosting a midnight birthday bash below Burj Khalifa, Dubai. On Instagram, the Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal director shared pictures from his "dreamy birthday" and wrote a long note thanking his wife and God for the "lovely moments". He wrote, "A birthday filled wit pure love from a loving family Awesome surprise by my wife my thangam a dreamy birthday below Burj Khalifa with all my lovely people wit me ! Can't get better and more special than this :) Always thanking God for all the lovely moments he gives me in this blessed life!".

In the first two images, Nayanthara and Vignesh, twinning in black ensembles, can't take their eyes off each other as they pose below Burj Khalifa. In the last picture, Vignesh happily poses with his family.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got married on June 9 after dating for almost seven years. The wedding was attended by megastar Rajinikanth, superstar Shah Rukh Khan, legendary composed AR Rahman, Mani Ratnam and others. Sharing dreamy pictures from his wedding, Vignesh wrote, "On a scale of 10 ... She's Nayan & am the one By God's Grace :) jus married #Nayanthara."

Meanwhile, Netflix is soon going to premiere a documentary based on the love story and the wedding of Nayanthara and Vignesh. Announcing the documentary, Vignesh shared a monochrome picture of the couple and captioned it as "Happy to be associated with the greatest @netflix_in to bring you some nice unforgettable moments from our life! #TheForeverStory #wikkinayan"

On the work front, Nayanthara is gearing up for the release of GodFather, co-starring Chiranjeevi. The film also stars Salman Khan in a cameo appearance. It is slated to hit theatres on October 5. She will also be seen in Atlee's Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan.