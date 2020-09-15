How Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan Made Her Mom's Birthday Special In Goa

Vignesh Shivan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: wikkiofficial )

Actress Nayanthara and her boyfriend, director Vignesh Shivan, are currently holidaying in Goa with their families. On Monday, the 35-year-old actress celebrated her mom Omana Kurian's birthday at what appears to be a private resort in Goa and pictures from the party have been trending on social media since Tuesday morning. Nayanthara's mom cut the birthday cake in the presence of the director and his mother. Vignesh Shivan, who has been sharing pictures from their trip, gave a sneak peek into the birthday celebrations on Instagram. He also accompanied the photos with a sweet birthday note, in which he wrote: "Happy birthday to my dearest ammu, Mrs Kurian."



On Monday, Vignesh Shivan posted a picture of Nayanthara stepping into a pool and wrote about their much-needed vacation after "the mandatory holiday mode." Here's what he captioned the post: "Stepping into vacay mood after the mandatory holiday mode."

Post that, he shared a picture of his mother making a splash in a pool. "The smile on your mother's face is directly proportional to the happiness in your heart. Nothing gives you more satisfaction and fulfilment than your parents' happiness. The ideal aim of life should be to keep your parents happy and content!" he wrote.

Pictures from Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's trip also feature the actress enjoying the greenery at their resort.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan fell in love after they met on the sets of 2015 film Naanum Rowdydhaan. The film, directed by Vignesh, featured Nayanthara in the titular role.