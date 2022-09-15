How Mrunal Thakur Wished Birthday To Her Sita Ramam Producer

Mrunal Thakur shared this image. (courtesy: mrunalthakur)

Mrunal Thakur shared a special birthday post for her Sita Ramam producer Aswani Dutt on her Instagram handle. On Thursday, sharing a few throwback pictures of herself with the producer from the sets of Sita Ramam, the actor wrote a long note. Her caption read, "Happy Birthday Legend. I'd like to begin by thanking you for taking care of me through the shoot and even now. Every day was a learning experience with you. The beautiful process of filmmaking, the various stories from your production days and your journey, your stories are not just inspiring but they really teach us how hard work pays off."

She added, "The best part about Sita Ramam, apart from playing Sita was meeting you on shoot and just listening to your stories of wonders. Waiting for the day I get a chance to work with you again, thank you for making me, family. You're truly very special Dutt sir."

Check out her post here:

Aswani Dutt is the owner of one of the biggest film production houses in Telugu Cinema - Vyjayanthi Movies. Mrunal's film Sita Ramam, also starring Dulquer Salmaan and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, was produced under the same banner.

The film, which was released on August 5, opened to a positive review from both critics and the audience. Sita Ramam, which marks Mrunal's Telugu debut, became a commercial hit with a total collection of Rs 93 Crore at the box office.

Mrunal Thakur will be next seen in Ishaan Khatter's Pippa.