Shah Rukh Khan Calls Reports About His Luxury Cars 'Bogus'

The week started on a good note for Shah Rukh Khan fans. The actor, once again, blessed his Twitter family with an interactive and entertaining session. Like all time, SRK solved some queries, fulfilled some requests, gave a few suggestions and shared some updates about his work schedule. But this time, the 57-year-old actor also decided to address the reports about him owning “luxury and cool cars.” When a user asked Shah Rukh Khan, “Which is your favourite car in your lineup? The car which you would never sell?” the actor had the perfect reply. He tweeted: “Actually I don't have any cool cars… Except Hyundai, of course. All social media articles about luxury cars I allegedly have are bogus.” FYI: the actor is also the brand ambassador of Hyundai.

Even though Shah Rukh Khan had to quickly wrap up the session, as he had to start “working out,” he tried to reply to many of his fans. The actor described how he has been feeling over the success of his new film Pathaan. A user wrote, “Why it feels like your success is our success... Subah uthke Twitter kholke Pathaan ka collection dekhna ab adat si ho gayi hai uska kya kiya jaye (We are now habitual to check the box office collection of Pathaan the first thing in the morning).” To this, the actor replied: “That's very kind of you all. Pathaan has made many people happy and that makes me the happiest.”

Shah Rukh Khan also shared the “secret of a good married life”: “Gauri has the most simple heart and mind. She has just kept us all believing in the goodness of family and love.”

When a user asked about Pathaan 2, Shah Rukh Khan replied: “Not just about #Pathaan 2 but every work of mine I will announce and say it to you guys personally. Please wait for me to tell you the truth, not listen to stupid gossip!”

After Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in Jawan. SRK also has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki.