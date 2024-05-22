How Jacqueliene Fernandez Lit Up The Streets Of Cannes. See Stunning Pics

Jacqueliene Fernandez in Cannes.(courtesy: jacquelienefernandez)

It's another day of sun for Jacqueliene Fernandez in Cannes. The actress who is the French Riviera for the prestigious film festival these days, has been making every appearance count - both on the red carpet and otherwise. The latest addition being the set of pictures she posted on her Instagram profile on Wednesday afternoon. Jacqueliene Fernandez can be seen posing on the streets of Cannes in a sheer white outfit. She captioned her post, "Soaking up the sun, the movies and the magic of Cannes."

Check out Jacqueliene Fernandez's post from Cannes here:

The actress walked the red carpet at the premier of The Substance earlier this week. She picked a golden gown for the occasion. Take a look at the photos here:

Some more posts from Jacqueliene Fernandez's Cannes diaries. ICYMI, take a look at the pictures here:

Speaking of Cannes, the desi representation at the film festival is very strong this year - veteran Aishwarya Rai Bachchan lead the pack. Other attendees include actors Aditi Rao Hydari, Sobhita Dhulipala, Kiara Advani, Urvashi Rautela, Deepti Sadhwani and a couple of more content creators and influencers. Meanwhile, Santosh starring Shahana Goswami premiered at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in Un Certain Regard, while Shyam Benegal's masterpiece Manthan was screened at the Cannes Classics section this year.

Jacqueliene Fernandez is the star of films like Aladin, Housefull 2 and 3, Murder 2, Race 2, A Flying Jatt, Judwaa 2, Race 3, Drive, Mrs Serial Killer, Cirkus, Ram Setu, Bachchhan Paandey and Bhoot Police to name a few.