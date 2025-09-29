How <i>Homebound</i> Stars Ishaan Khatter-Vishal Jethwa Bonded Over Coffee and "Trauma"

Actors Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa, who starred in Homebound, India's official entry for the Oscars 2026, recently opened up about their off-screen camaraderie and the larger themes of their film in an exclusive interview with NDTV.

Speaking about how their bond began, Ishaan shared with a laugh, "Vishal came to my house. We had coffee together. We shared our grievances with each other. We were like, 'Arrey, you are also so tortured? I'm also that tortured'. Trauma bonding ho gayi humaari. It's trauma bonding."

The film itself, however, carries serious themes, which Vishal hopes will resonate with audiences. "I hope after watching this film, people are able to accept their identity, their caste. That they are able to accept who they are and where they come from, or what language they speak, or what their skin colour is," he told NDTV.

He added, "It's a universal fact that we are not able to accept ourselves fully and comfortably. Not because we are afraid of ourselves but because we are afraid of the repercussions or its side effects, I think that fear has to be released. I hope people also try to understand other people's point of view with peace and compassion. And that it's ok to disagree to agree."

"Cinema Can Stir Something In You"

Ishaan added that cinema has the power to leave a lasting impact. "Cinema can stir something in you. It can spark a thought and trend. That can lead to a positive change in society. People have sat back and reflected on their privileges after watching this film. It's rare to watch such humanist films."

Background

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, Homebound takes inspiration from journalist Basharat Peer's article Taking Amrit Home (also titled A Friendship, a Pandemic and a Death Beside the Highway).

The film traces the journey of two childhood friends - a Muslim and a Dalit - who dream of joining the police force to reclaim the dignity denied to them because of their surnames.

The project is backed by Karan Johar and Adar Poonawalla, with Martin Scorsese serving as executive producer. After premiering at the Cannes Film Festival, it was also showcased at the Toronto International Film Festival.