How Dipika Kakar Made 'Perfect Husband' Shoaib Ibrahim Birthday Special

For actor couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim it was a cause of double celebration. Shoaib's first birthday after getting married coincided with his big win at the Gold Awards. After a small cake-cutting ceremony off-stage, Dipika and Shoaib continued the party at their home in Mumbai in the presence of their family and friends. Dipika has decorated the house with birthday banners, candles and heart-shaped balloons and she organised for two cakes at home. Shoaib cut the cake with his family and his Most Fit Actor trophy also occupied a prime spot on the table. Pictures from Shoaib's birthday celebration have been shared by several fan clubs.
Highlights
- Shoaib Ibrahim won the Most Fit Actor Gold Award
- Dipika arranged for a fabulous party at their Mumbai home
- "You are a gem," she wrote
This was Dipika's first post, in which she said: "you are a gem... a perfect son... a humble human being and a perfect husband... I will always pray for your growth and happiness because I know you deserve every bit of it... I love you."
CommentsDipika Kakar married Shoaib Ibrahim in Bhopal in February this year. The wedding was conducted as per Muslim traditions. The couple recently celebrated their first Eid together and shared many, many pictures from the grand celebrations.
Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim played the lead couple on television show Sasural Simar Ka from 2011 to 2013, after which Shoaib quit the show and was replaced by Dheeraj Dhoopar. Dipika went on to play the titular Simar till 2017, after which she was replaced by Keerti Gaekwad Kelkar. Before Sasural Simar Ka, Dipika featured in Agle janam Mhe Bitiya Hi Kijo.