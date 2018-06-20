How Dipika Kakar Made 'Perfect Husband' Shoaib Ibrahim Birthday Special

Shoaib Ibrahim celebrated his first birthday after getting married with family and friends

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: June 20, 2018 19:18 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
How Dipika Kakar Made 'Perfect Husband' Shoaib Ibrahim Birthday Special

Shoaib Ibrahim with wife Dipika Kakar. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Shoaib Ibrahim won the Most Fit Actor Gold Award
  2. Dipika arranged for a fabulous party at their Mumbai home
  3. "You are a gem," she wrote
For actor couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim it was a cause of double celebration. Shoaib's first birthday after getting married coincided with his big win at the Gold Awards. After a small cake-cutting ceremony off-stage, Dipika and Shoaib continued the party at their home in Mumbai in the presence of their family and friends. Dipika has decorated the house with birthday banners, candles and heart-shaped balloons and she organised for two cakes at home. Shoaib cut the cake with his family and his Most Fit Actor trophy also occupied a prime spot on the table. Pictures from Shoaib's birthday celebration have been shared by several fan clubs.
 

 


This was Dipika's first post, in which she said: "you are a gem... a perfect son... a humble human being and a perfect husband... I will always pray for your growth and happiness because I know you deserve every bit of it... I love you."
 


Comments
Dipika Kakar married Shoaib Ibrahim in Bhopal in February this year. The wedding was conducted as per Muslim traditions. The couple recently celebrated their first Eid together and shared many, many pictures from the grand celebrations.
 
 

#alhamdulillah

A post shared by shoaib Ibrahim (@shoaib2087) on

 
 

Eid-E-Khas First one as Mrs. and Mr. Ibrahim! Ye toh shuruat hai

A post shared by shoaib Ibrahim (@shoaib2087) on



Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim played the lead couple on television show Sasural Simar Ka from 2011 to 2013, after which Shoaib quit the show and was replaced by Dheeraj Dhoopar. Dipika went on to play the titular Simar till 2017, after which she was replaced by Keerti Gaekwad Kelkar. Before Sasural Simar Ka, Dipika featured in Agle janam Mhe Bitiya Hi Kijo.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

dipika kakardipika kakar shoaib ibrahimdipika kakar sasural simar ka

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Fifa World CupWorld Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilDiabetesHIVCancerMarketSensexTrain StatusPNR StatusPaytmAmazonTata CliqCleartrip

................................ Advertisement ................................