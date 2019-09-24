'How Dare We Fail You?': Priyanka Chopra Thanks Greta Thunberg For 'Much Needed Punch In The Face'

Greta Thunberg at the UN's Climate Action Summit (courtesy AFP)

"How dare you?" - Young activist Greta Thunberg repeatedly fired this question at world leaders as she delivered a powerful speech at UN's Climate Action Summit in New York on Monday. The 16-year-old climate crusader, who was snubbed by US President Donald Trump in a tweet on Tuesday, was hailed for her impassioned speech by actress Priyanka Chopra in a brutally honest post. "How dare we fail you... And what audacity we have to not want to help you save what's left?," Priyanka Instagrammed along with glimpses of Ms Thunberg's animated speech, in which she said: "I shouldn't be up here. I should be back in school on the other side of the ocean. Yet you all come to us young people for hope. How dare you?"

In her post, Priyanka also thanked the 16-year-old activist and called for means to battle climate change: "Thank you, Greta Thunberg for giving us the much needed punch in the face, for bringing your generation together and showing us that we need to know better, do more to save what is most critical. At the end of the day, we only have this one planet."

Priyanka Chopra, who is also an UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, posted this:

Here's how actress Alia Bhatt cheered for Greta Thunberg: "Listen. Learn. Think. Act!"

President Trump, who briefly attended the Climate Summit when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was speaking at the meet, sarcastically described Greta Thunberg as a "very happy young girl". Meanwhile, a video of Greta Thunberg staring at President Trump with an angry, frowning look at the Climate Summit is crazy viral on the Internet.

Greta Thunberg, who travelled for two weeks on a solar-powered sailboat to reach the United States from Sweden this month, was joined by millions of young climate crusaders for a climate strike, which she headlined from the Big Apple. "People are suffering. People are dying. Entire ecosystem are collapsing. We are in the beginning of a mass extinction, and all you can talk about is money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth. How dare you?" she said in her speech, which came with a stern warning to the world leaders: "You're failing us, but the young people are starting to understand your betrayal. The eyes of all future generations are upon you. And if you choose to fail us, I say, we will never forgive you."

