How Alia Bhatt Spent Her Birthday With Sister Shaheen And Best Friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor

Have you seen Alia Bhatt's recent Instagram posts yet? They are not only adorable but also fun-filled. The actress, who celebrated her 27th birthday with family and close friends on Sunday, has been giving us glimpses of how she spent her special day since Monday morning. Alia shared a couple of posts, which feature her sister Shaheen Bhatt and friends Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Meghna Goyal. Her latest post shows the actress and her group making a Tik Tok video. In one of the posts, Alia can be seen making "funny faces" with Shaheen as they click a selfie while in another photo, her sister can be seen holding a monkey. Alia added all the pictures and the video to her "how I spent my birthday" album.

Take a look:

Not only Alia but Shaheen Bhatt also gave us a sneak peek into the actress' birthday celebrations. She shared a photo, which features her posing happily with Alia and elder sister Pooja Bhatt.

Posting another Tik Tok video (similar to what Alia shared), Shaheen wrote: "I'm the least cool Tik Tok-er of all time." LOL!

On Sunday, Shaheen Bhatt wished Alia by sharing a picture of the duo and accompanying it with a heartfelt note. She wrote: "Sister. She is your mirror, shining back at you with a world of possibilities. She is your witness, who sees you at your worst and best, and loves you anyway. She is your partner in crime, your midnight companion, someone who knows when you are smiling, even in the dark. She is your teacher, your defense attorney, your personal press agent, even your shrink. Some days, she's the reason you wish you were an only child. Happy birthday to my best friend. You will never know the joy you bring to my life - I am grateful for you every day."

Here's how Akansha Ranjan Kapoor wished Alia Bhatt on her birthday:

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, her filmmaker father Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2, SS Rajamouli's RRR and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi.