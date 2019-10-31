How Akshay Kumar's Morning Walk With Daughter Nitara Turned Out To Be Special

Akshay Kumar Instagrammed this photo (courtesy akshaykumar)

Akshay Kumar's new Instagram post, featuring his seven-year-old daughter Nitara, is a must read. The 52-year-old actor took along Nitara to one of his routine morning walks, which proved to be a rather special for the little one. Sharing a few pictures from Akshay and Nitara's encounter with an elderly couple, the Housefull 4 actor wrote how he stepped into their home asking for water and they were also treated to some amazing gur-roti. "Today's morning walk turned into a life lesson for the little one. We walked into this kind, old couple's house for a sip of water and they made us the most delicious gur-roti. Truly, being kind costs nothing but means everything," Akshay Kumar captioned his post.

Akshay Kumar's Instagram is a gold-mine of intriguing and thought-provoking posts. His entry about the necessity of improved childhood for homeless kids earlier this year made a strong point about street children.

Meanwhile, Nitara makes rare but adorable appearances on both Akshay and Twinkle Khanna's Instagram. On her seventh birthday this year, Akshay confessed he is "happiest" with Nitara: "She's happiest when she's in daddy's arms and so is daddy, evidently. Wishing you all the happiness in the world always. Happy birthday, darling."

Nitara also helped Akshay celebrate his adventure-filled birthday this year.

She is also Akshay's partner-in-crime during the ritualistic kite-flying sessions on Makar Sankranti every year.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar's new film Housefull 4 is currently in theatres and scored over Rs 87 crores in four days. Akshay's busy roster also includes films like Good News, Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb, Prithviraj and Bachchan Pandey.

