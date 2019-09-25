Akshay Kumar And Daughter Nitara Are Happiest When With Each Other. See His Birthday Wish For Her

Akshay Kumar with Nitara. (Image courtesy: akshaykumar)

As Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's daughter Nitara turned 7-years-old on Wednesday, the actor handpicked an adorable photograph to wish her on social media. Akshay Kumar has quite a bit of a reputation as an adventure lover and he decided to wish his little princess in his signature style. The 52-year-old actor shared a picture of himself along with Nitara from their adventure walk session. Akshay flashes a bright ear-to-ear grin as he walks with Nitara on what appears to be a wooden log of sorts, in the picture. We can't really see Nitara's face in the picture but Akshay captioned it: "She's happiest when she's in daddy's arms and so is daddy, evidently. Wishing you all the happiness in the world always. Happy birthday darling."

If Akshay Kumar's birthday greeting for Nitara doesn't make you smile, we don't know what will. Check out the post here:

It wouldn't be wrong to say that Nitara inherits her love for adventure from her father Akshay Kumar and we have proof. On Akshay's birthday this year, Twinkle Khanna posted a picture of the actor and the daughter and they could be seen indulging in a tree top adventure. Twinkle captioned the post: "A birthday filled with many adventures - Next BYOB pottery and then mixing potions in a dark dungeon."

Akshay Kumar gave us a glimpse of Nitara's love for fitness a few months ago. He shared a video, in which Nitara could be seen hanging on gym rings. Akshay Kumar wrote: "It's always a good idea to start young, their bodies are agile and flexible...a little push now will go a long way later."

It's always a good idea to start young, their bodies are agile and flexible...a little push now will go a long way later. #MondayMotivation#FitIndiapic.twitter.com/2qd34iUOU1 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 1, 2019

Other than Nitara, Akshay and Twinkle are parents to 17-year-old Aarav. Twinkle and Akshay co-starred in films like International Khiladi and Zulmi and they got married on January 17, 2001.

