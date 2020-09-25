How Akshay Kumar And Twinkle Khanna Celebrated Daughter Nitara's 8th Birthday

Akshay Kumar with Nitara (courtesy akshaykumar )

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna celebrated their daughter Nitara's eighth birthday by sharing adorable birthday wishes for her on social media. The 53-year-old actor converted a delightful father-daughter photo into a birthday greeting and tweeted about what's been the "silver lining" of a very unexpected 2020: "As much as everyone would like to see the back of 2020, I wish this moment, this year, this chance to spend so much time with my kids would last forever. These opportunities are my silver lining to 2020. Happy 8th birthday to my princess. I love you more than I knew was possible."

Meanwhile, Twinkle Khanna revealed she gifted a new book to her daughter on her birthday, seeking a review: "My little one turns 8! Along with all the strange and wonderful bits and bobs that seem to permeate her universe, the first copy of our children's book - When I Grow Up I Want To Be.. has also been presented to her - for a review. I don't know what she wants to be when she grows up, all I know is that it's happening too fast," Twinkle wrote in her post.

Birthday wishes for Nitara from Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's friends poured in on their posts with Malaika Arora, Riteish Deshmukh, Huma Qureshi, Sonali Bendre leading the pack.

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar, who got married in 2001, are also parents to a son named Aarav. Akshay Kumar recently featured in an episode of Into The Wild with Bear Grylls. Twinkle sports many hats - she's an author, a columnist, an interior designer, a producer and also a Twitter humourist.