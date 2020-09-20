A Glimpse Of Twinkle Khanna And Daughter Nitara's 'Perfect Day'

Twinkle Khanna shared this photo. (Image courtesy: twinklerkhanna)

Highlights "Surrounded by green, like it is a fragrance and not a colour": Twinkle

"Fermenting rosemary, molasses and resin," she added

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle are currently living in London

Twinkle Khanna and her daughter Nitara, who are currently living in London, stepped out on Sunday to enjoy some quality time together. The author shared a glimpse of their "perfect day" on Instagram and accompanied it with an engrossing note. In the picture, Twinkle and Nitara can be seen lying on green grass with their backpacks as their pillows. Twinkle Khanna wrote: "Using our backpacks as pillows on the grass. Surrounded by green, like it is a fragrance and not a colour. Fermenting rosemary, molasses and resin. A cucumber sliced in half. A four leaf clover held close to the face. The sounds of distant laughter, of faraway playgrounds and a nearby stream. Falling asleep in the sun. Trying to take one picture. A spare tyre for a punctured memory. A perfect day. How many do we encounter in a lifetime and then forget?"

Take a look at Twinkle Khanna's post here:

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle have been living in London with their kids for the actor's work schedule. He is currently filming Bell Bottom there.

The couple recently celebrated their son Aarav's birthday. On the occasion, Twinkle shared a picture from the birthday party and wrote: "I learned optimism, kindness and wonder from you as I taught you maths, a few manners and how to switch the lights off when you leave the room. But looking at you growing up and listening to you repeatedly tell me how much you are looking forward to your independence, I have started realizing that when you finally leave my home, my world and step into your own, my lights will go off automatically and my world will be filled with a bleak darkness. Though whenever you return for a visit, I will light numerous diyas and pretend that this is not a permanent power failure; we are just celebrating Diwali."

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar welcomed Aarav in 2002 and Nitara in 2012.