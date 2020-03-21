'Given Up,' Writes Twinkle Khanna As Nitara's 'Accidental' Antics Keep Her Very Busy

Twinkle Khanna and Nitara in Mumbai

Khanna's mom woes continue. The 46-year-old author is in isolation at home with her family and is struggling to keep her seven-year-old daughter preoccupied. Meanwhile, Nitara's "accidental" antics are keeping Twinkle very busy. LOL. Twinkle's Saturday began with a slipper hunt actually and she shared a glimpse of what went down at home, featuring Nitara, on Instagram. "I don't know how other mothers are coping but I have given up! My little one has 'accidentally' managed to toss her slipper into the lighting duct. Clearly you don't need to worry about a wolf wanting to huff and puff and blow your house down when you have a little piglet of your own doing her bit," wrote Twinkle and added this in the hashtag: "God save us from our mini mes."

Earlier, Twinkle revealed she was trying to work on her new book by assigning duties of keeping Nitara busy to husband Akshay Kumar. But things didn't work out as planned, actually. "Thought I would work on my book while he keeps her busy but the people that live inside my head don't talk to me when the people I live with are chattering away as well," she wrote in a post. The photo shared on Instagram explained the situation better.

Twinkle Khanna is the best-selling author of books such Mrs Funnybones, The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad and Pyjamas Are Forgiving. Twinkle sports many hats - she's also a columnist, an interior designer and a producer.

Mumbai is currently in lockdown to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. In India, over 230 positive cases of coronavirus have been detected, including singer Kanika Kapoor.