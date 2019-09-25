Housefull 4 First Look: Akshay Kumar (1419) Vs Akshay Kumar (2019). May The Best Akshay Win

Akshay Kumar in Housefull 4 first look (courtesy akshaykumar)

Akshay Kumar just dropped his much awaited first look from Housefull 4 and trust us when we say this - it is nothing like what we expected. In fact, no one could have expected something like this. Describing Housefull 4 as a "reincarnation drama", Akshay Kumar shared two new posters of the film because there are two versions of him in the movie - one from 1419 and the other is from present times. In the first one, Akshay features as the evil Rajkumar Bala, better known as "shaitaan ka saala", and in the second one, he is Harry, who has just returned home after finishing his studies in London. The Housefull 4 first look posters suggest that the naive Harry is the reincarnation of Bala and will be bullied by Bala's spirit after his homecoming.

Fans will get a better idea about Housefull 4's storyline once the trailer releases on September 27. Here's how Akshay introduced Harry and Bala on Twitter: "Miliye 1419 ke Rajkumar Bala aur 2019 ke London return Harry se! Witness how they embark upon this journey of ultimate chaos, confusion and madness in the Housefull 4 trailer. Out on 27th September."

Miliye 1419 ke Rajkumar Bala aur 2019 ke London return Harry se! Witness how they embark upon this journey of ultimate chaos, confusion and madness in the #Housefull4 Trailer. Out on 27th September.#SajidNadiadwala@farhad_samji@WardaNadiadwala@foxstarhindi@NGEMoviespic.twitter.com/xmz2OCYzQh — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 25, 2019

Meanwhile, here's Riteish Deshmukh as Nartaki Bangdu Maharaj and his 2019 reincarnation.

The ensemble cast of Housefull 4 also includes names such as Housefull series regulars Boman Irani and Chunky Panday, and new entrants Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde and Rana Daggubati.

The Housefull 4 team witnessed a bit of reshuffling after Sajid Khan (who was to direct the film) and Nana Patekar were outed as sexual predators in shocking #MeToo accounts. Farhad Samji, who has also written the script of Housefull 4, took over as director while Rana Daggubati was roped in to replace Nana Patekar.

Housefull 4 is all set to hit screens on Diwali this year.

