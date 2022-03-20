'Hotttt': Suhana Khan Reacts To Shanaya Kapoor's Photos

Shanaya in a green slit dress (Courtesy: shanayakapoor02)

Highlights Shanaya Kapoor shared new photos

She is dressed in a green slit dress

"Hottt," commented Suhana Khan

Shanaya Kapoor has made our Sunday look brighter than we could've imagined with her killer looks. She shared a few photos on Instagram, and the images speak volumes for themselves. Shanaya is dressed in a green evening dress. She is posing beside a glass balcony at night and we can see the city skyline behind her. We are stunned beyond words. Shanaya only dropped a green heart emoji as a caption. The post caught the attention of many fans. And, Shanaya's mother Maheep Kapoor also noticed it. Maheep commented with a set of red heart emojis. Bhavana Pandey, Ananya Panday's mother, also left heart and fire emojis.

Shanaya Kapoor is making her Bollywood acting debut with Dharma Production's Bedhadak, a film directed by Shashank Khaitan and featuring Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada. The team won over the internet with photos from a photoshoot. There, we see Shanaya in a pristine white pantsuit.

Maheep Kapoor left a long line of emojis to cheer up her daughter.

Gurfateh and Lakshya also left red heart and fire emojis, respectively.

Designer Manish Malhotra commented, “Full on photoshoot."

Actor Sanjay Kapoor, Shanaya's father, tagged Shashank Khaitan and wrote "Don Corleone", reminding us of the iconic Godfather character.

Shanaya Kapoor's dreamy looks are something to die for. She has already grabbed many eyeballs through her social media posts. She made heads turn when she dropped a range of sun-kissed photos. Undercutting the subtle enigma of the photos, she captioned her post, "Took a little power nap in between." Well, we only wish we looked as ravishing as her after our power naps.

Shanaya Kapoor has worked as an assistant director in her cousin Janhvi Kapoor's film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.