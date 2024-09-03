Honey Singh On His Tiff With Badshah And A Potential Collab With Raftaar

Yo Yo Honey Singh has recently opened up about his tiff with singer-rapper Badshah. In an interview with The Lallantop, he talked about being part of Mafia Mundeer, a group of music artists. Badshah was also associated with the same group but parted ways over a feud with Honey Singh in 2009. According to Honey Singh, he created Mafia Mundeer for artists to perform, record songs and release them without being “legally bound” to the organisation. When the host asked if he was “naraaz [displeased]” with Badshah, Honey Singh replied, “Narazgi apno se hoti hai sir, parayo se thodi na hoti hai. [Displeasure comes from those close to us, not from strangers.]”

Clarifying a past statement when he allegedly compared Badshah to a “Nano” car, Honey Singh said, “Mereko 1 patrakaar ne pucha… ‘Ajkal Badshah aa gaye hai apko kya kehna hai?' Toh maine kaha, ‘Aapne Rolls Royce chalaya hai kabhi?' Toh usne kaha ‘Nahi'. Maine kaha ‘Rolls Royce aur Nano mei bohot fark hota hai.' Maine toh sirf itni si baat ki thhi. Maine aur kuch diss nahi kiya thha. Maine koi gana nikala unke khilaf? Kabhi nahi [A journalist asked me, 'These days, Badshah has arrived, what do you have to say about it?' So I said, 'Have you ever driven a Rolls Royce?' He said, 'No.' I replied, 'There is a big difference between a Rolls Royce and a Nano.' I only pointed out this small thing. I didn't diss him or release any song against him. Never.]”

During the conversation, Honey Singh disclosed whether he was planning to collaborate with Raftaar. He said, “Mein Raftaar ki izzat karta hu kuynki woh street se utha hua talent hai aur maine usko uthaya nahi thha, uthaya upar waale ne. Maine usko pick kiya thha. [I respect Raftaar because he is a talent that emerged from the streets, and I didn't bring him up, it was the god who did. I just picked him.] He is a good talent. Agar Raftaar, Lil Golu aur Ikka inke saath kaam karne ka mauka milega toh mei definitely zarur karunga kuynki yeh sadak ke uthe talent hai. [If I get the chance to work with Raftaar, Lil Golu, and Ikka, then I will definitely do it because they are street talents.]”

Honey Singh is ready for the release of an upcoming Netflix documentary based on his life, titled Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous.