Honey Singh On People Who Pushed Him Towards Drug Addiction: "Few Big Names, Very Influential Names"

Yo Yo Honey Singh's controversial past made headlines back in the day. The singer-rapper was embroiled in substance abuse, leading to a long sabbatical from his musical career. Now, in a recent interview with Lallantop, Honey Singh has opened up about his drug addiction and how it affected his family life. When asked about the people who introduced him to substance abuse, Honey Singh said, “Few big names, few very big names, very influential names. And they teased me, ‘Arey, Sardar bada tu Punjabi hai, daaru pee leta hai, yeh karke dikha.' Main kaha, ‘Kya hai ismei, do karta hu.' Kuch hua hi nahi. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, phir uski addiction lag gayi. [They said, ‘Sardar, you are a Punjabi and drink alcohol, now do this. I said, ‘What's the problem, give and I will do'. Nothing happened. Gradually I got addicted.]”

Honey Singh said that he was so dependent on drugs that he needed it before going to bed and after waking up. “Always high. Pata hi nahi kya kar raha hu, bol raha hu. [I didn't know what I was doing, what I was saying.] Always high,” he added.

Honey Singh admitted that his drug addiction also affected his relationship with his ex-wife Shalini Talwar. “Unke saath rishte itne badhiya nahi rahe thhe uss waqt. Dooriyan thhi. Mei travel hi karta rehta thha. 2011 mei shaadi hone ke baad, 9-10 mahine humlog saath rahe thik thak. Uske baad success ekdum phaata. Mei phir ghar murha hi nahi. Mummy, papa, gudiya (Honey's sister, Sneha Singh) aur Shalini ko maine ekdum chhod di diya thha. Bhool gaya thha unko mei. Bohot kharab kiya. [My relationship with Shalini was not great at that time. There was distance. I always used to travel. After I got married in 2011, we had a good time for 9 to 10 months. But then success and fame got to my head. I neglected my family. I completely left my mom, dad, gudiya and Shalini all alone. I forgot about them. I did them wrong.]”

Honey Singh's latest album Glory was released on August 26. The rapper is also geared up for a Netflix documentary based on his life, titled Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous.