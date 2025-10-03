<i>Homebound</i> Director Neeraj Ghaywan Denies Reports Claiming He Gave A "Shamefully Low" Rs 10,000 To Family Who Inspired The Story

Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound has been named India's official entry for the Oscars 2026 in the category of Best International Feature Film. The film is inspired by two real-life characters, Amrit and Saiyub, who decided to travel amidst the peak of the lockdown to reach their home. A recent report by The Indian Express claimed that Amrit's (one of the boys) father said he was given Rs 10,000 by the filmmakers, but they never kept in touch after that. After the report went viral, Neeraj Ghaywan shared his version of the story, claiming that it was not the full amount. The director said he gave Rs 10,000 to Amrit's father when he first met him as a "parting gesture."

What's Happening

In an elaborate X post, Neeraj wrote, "Some of you have expressed concerns about reports claiming that the family whose life inspired Homebound was compensated with a mere Rs 10,000—a shamefully low amount. I want to clarify that this sum was a small token I personally gave to Ram Charan ji (Amrit's father) many years ago during my initial research, simply as a parting gesture."

"Please do not mistake this for the full extent of the compensation provided. Neither I, nor the producers would ever reduce such a deeply personal story to such a pittance. The families' contributions are invaluable and deeply meaningful to me. We have honoured their trust and stories with sincere respect and significant support. They have expressed their happiness with me about the same and I personally don't want to mention the number because that would disrespect the bond I share with Amrit and Saiyub—the original heroes of Homebound," he added.

Some of you have expressed concerns about reports claiming that the family whose life inspired Homebound was compensated with a mere ₹10,000—a shamefully low amount. I want to clarify that this sum was a small token I personally gave to Ram Charan ji (Amrit's father) many years… — Neeraj Ghaywan (@ghaywan) October 3, 2025

What Amrit's Father Claimed in the Report

Amrit's father, Ram Charan, was approached by the filmmakers, but they did not keep in touch with him, stated the Indian Express report.

"They collected information about Amrit and, before leaving, gave us Rs 10,000... I am unaware of any film being released," he said.

However, Saiyub, who now works in Dubai, said that he first met Neeraj a year after Amrit's death. "Neeraj said a story about the friendship between a Muslim and a Dalit was important in these times of negativity in the country. After listening to him, I agreed," he said, adding that the film team had stayed in touch with him since then.

He also shared that Neeraj had mailed him tickets for the film, and he went to watch it with his friends in Dubai, where he works as a construction worker.

Homebound stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, and has been produced by Dharma Productions. It was released in theatres in India on 26 September. The film received praise from critics and audiences alike.