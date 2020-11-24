Holiday's Over But Beach Baby Shibani Dandekar Is Still Dreaming About Maldives

Shibani Dandekar shared this photo (courtesy shibanidandekar)

Shibani Dandekar, who was holidaying in the Maldives with boyfriend Farhan Akhar earlier this month, has arrived at a conclusion - "Beach is better." Shibani may be back in Mumbai but looks like her heart is still in the beach destination - every now and then, she shares glimpses of her trip to the Maldives. On Tuesday, she added one more to her vacation album on Instagram and her short and simple caption speaks a thousand words about her fondness for the sea. If you are a beach-bum, Shibani's photo will give you major wanderlust - Shibani, sporting a monochrome bikini, can be seen soaking up the sun at her water villa in the Maldives.

Here's Shibani Dandekar's throwback to the Maldives trip.

Over the weekend, Shibani shared just a glimpse of how much of an "island" girl she is.

Earlier, she had shared her holiday vibe with us and it was all about chilling like a villain in a sea-facing Jacuzzi.

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar's Maldives vacation was all about being "steady in the soul and free in spirit."

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar often trend for their loved-up posts. Shibani, a popular face in the Indian television industry, became a household name after she started hosting the Indian Premier League. She has participated in reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. Shibani was last seen in the second season of Amazon Prime's web-series Four More Shots Please! Season 2. She's appeared in films such as Bhavesh Joshi, Shaandaar, Roy and Naam Shabana.