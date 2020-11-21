Nothing To See Here, Just A Glimpse Of Shibani Dandekar's 'Island Life'

Shibani Dandekar shared this photo (courtesy shibanidandekar)

Shibani Dandekar's got style. The 40-year-old actress has been filling up her Instagram with memories from her getaway to the Maldives and each of them is accompanied by captions full of spunk. The weekend reminded Shibani Dandekar of her life in Maldives as an island girl and picked out just the perfect photo to describe her mood. What's a trip to the Maldives without some water sports and Shibani Dandekar lives by that theory. She shared a photo of hers on a water scooter from the Maldives, which was her way of sharing a snippet of her "Island life." Here, take a look:

Did we say Shibani Dandekar was holidaying with her boyfriend, actor Farhan Akhtar? He must have been the official photographer of the trip. "Photo by the best Farhan," Shibani captioned her post. Here are some more glimpses of Shibani and Farhan's getaway to the Maldives. Farhan also added a filmy twist to one of his posts and wrote: "Beach-o-beech."

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar's Maldives vacation was all about being "steady in the soul and free in spirit."

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar often trend for their loved-up posts. Shibani, a popular face in the Indian television industry, became a household name after she started hosting the Indian Premier League. She has participated in reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. Shibani was last seen in the second season of Amazon Prime's web-series Four More Shots Please! Season 2. She's appeared in films such as Bhavesh Joshi, Shaandaar, Roy and Naam Shabana.