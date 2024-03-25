Holi 2024: Inside Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt's Festive Fun. Bonus - Daughter Raha

Ranbir, Alia in the video. (courtesy: RanbirKapoorCrew)

It's holi time for Ranbir Kapoor and family. On Monday, a video went viral in which Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and their daughter Raha can be spotted celebrating the festival of colours. In the video, a woman (presumably the Kapoors' neighbour) can be seen putting colours on Ranbir's face. Next, we can see the woman putting colours on Alia's face. Raha, with her nanny beside her, can be spotted standing in the video. Alia can be seen putting little colours on the toddler's face. Alia and Ranbir Kapoor can be seen wearing their casual outfits. Sharing the video, a fan page dedicated to Ranbir Kapoor, wrote, "Ranbir-raha-alia playing holi with their neighbours." Take a look:

On Women's Day, Alia shared a picture of what seems to be a red heart-shaped toy. Sharing the picture on her Instagram feed, Alia wrote, "My little woman made this for me... And I share this with all of you..Happy women's day ladies. Take a minute to celebrate yourself today and every day for the rest of your life!" Alia didn't specify the "little woman" in her post. However, the Internet thinks Alia referred to her daughter Raha as "little woman".

Last November, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter turned one. On her first birthday, Alia shared an adorable post. Alia shared an image of tiny hands smashing a cake. In another image, pairs of hands can be seen holding marigolds. Alia wrote in the caption, "Our joy, our life.. our light! it feels like just yesterday we were playing this song for you while you were in my tummy kicking away.. there's nothing to say only that we're blessed to have you in our lives.. you make everyday feel like a full creamy yummy delicious piece of cake. Happy birthday baby tiger .. we love you more than love itself." Take a look:

Alia and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed Raha in November 2022. Raha made her debut with the paparazzi last Christmas as she accompanied her parents at the Kapoors' Christmas lunch. Recently, Ranbir Kapoor took Raha to cousin Kareena Kapoor's son Jeh's birthday party.