<i>HIT: The Third Case</i> Box Office Collection Day 6: Next Stop For Nani's Film Is Rs 60 Crore

Nani's HIT: The Third Case is steadily inching towards the Rs 60 crore milestone at the domestic box office. On day 6, the action thriller collected Rs 2.75 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The film's total collection now stands at Rs 58.55 crore.



HIT: The Third Case recorded an overall 20.13% Telugu occupancy on its first Tuesday. The report added that the morning shows saw 14.34%, afternoon shows peaked at 28.53%, evening shows witnessed 19.93% and night shows registered 23% occupancy.



Led by Nani, HIT: The Third Case features Srinidhi Shetty, Surya Srinivas, Adil Pala, Rao Ramesh, Samuthirakani, Komalee Prasad, Nepoleon, and Ravindra Vijay in key roles. Surya, who plays ASP Ravi in the movie, recently shared how he got the role in the film.



The actor told Telangana Today, "I got a call from Wall Poster Cinema. They said they were from the HIT franchise and asked me to drop by. When I walked in, Sailesh sir was reading a book. He asked me what I do, and I showed him my previous work."



He added, "I had a three-minute video I had recorded for an audition—it wasn't even meant for this role. But after watching it, he said, ‘That's enough. I'll talk to Nani and get back to you.' And boom—I was in."



HIT: The Third Case is directed by Sailesh Kolanu. The film revolves around SP Arjun Sarkaar, played by Nani, who is sent to Jammu and Kashmir to investigate a series of brutal murders. As he pursues a group of elusive killers, the case tests his skills and mental strength.



The HIT franchise began in 2020 with HIT: The First Case, starring Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma. The second installment, HIT: The Second Case, came in 2022. The sequel featured Adivi Sesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary in lead roles.