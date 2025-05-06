<i>HIT: The Third Case</i> Box Office Collection Day 5: After A Power-Packed Weekend, Nani's Film Sees Drop On First Monday

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Nani’s HIT: The Third Case saw a decline in box office collections. The film grossed Rs 4.15 crore on its first Monday after release. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the film stars Nani as SP Arjun Sarkaar.

Nani's HIT The Third Case saw a dip in its collections after a rocking start. The action thriller minted Rs 4.15 crore in the Telugu language on the first Monday after its release, as per Sacnilk. The film's total earnings now stand at Rs 56.30 crore.

HIT: The Third Case recorded a 24.01% Telugu occupancy on May 5. The report added that the morning shows saw 17.20%, afternoon shows peaked at 28.53%, evening shows witnessed 23.22% and night shows registered 27.07% occupancy.

On the other hand, HIT: The Third Case entered the Rs 100 crore club globally within just four days of its release. The film's production house shared the major update on X.

The note read, "SARKAAR'S CENTURY. 101+ CRORES GROSS WORLDWIDE for #HIT3 in 4 days. Book your tickets now! A massive first weekend for the action crime thriller #BoxOfficeKaSarkaar."

SARKAAR'S CENTURY ????????????



101+ CRORES GROSS WORLDWIDE for #HIT3 in 4 days ❤‍????



Book your tickets now!

????️ https://t.co/8HrBsV0jIt



A massive first weekend for the action crime thriller ????#BoxOfficeKaSarkaar pic.twitter.com/QJgST28de0 — Wall Poster Cinema (@walpostercinema) May 5, 2025

Reacting to the box office success, Nani dropped an image of himself standing in front of a wall featuring a hand-heart mural. In the caption, he wrote, “You gave us and cinema 101 reasons to celebrate. #HIT3.”

Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, HIT: The Third Case features Nani as SP Arjun Sarkaar. Srinidhi Shetty plays ASP Mridula, who is also Nani's love interest. The film's cast also includes Surya Srinivas, Adil Pala, Rao Ramesh, Samuthirakani, Komalee Prasad, Nepoleo, and Ravindra Vijay in key roles.

HIT: The Third Case is produced by Prashanti Tipirneni and Nani under Wall Poster Cinema and Unanimous Productions.

The HIT franchise launched in 2020 with HIT: The First Case, featuring Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma. It was followed by HIT: The Second Case in 2022. The second part featured Adivi Sesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary in lead roles.