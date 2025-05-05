<i>HIT: The Third Case</i> Box Office Collection Day 4: Nani's Film Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark

Nani's HIT The Third Case is currently enjoying a successful run at the box office. The Telugu action thriller earned Rs 9.5 crore on its first Sunday, reported Sacnilk. With this, the film's total collection stands at Rs 51.4 crore.

HIT: The Third Case recorded a 49.96% Telugu occupancy on May 4, the report added. Breaking it down — morning shows saw 32%, afternoon shows witnessed 57.49%, evening shows peaked at 61.19%, and night shows registered 49.14% occupancy.

HIT: The Third Case features Nani as SP Arjun Sarkaar. Srinidhi Shetty plays ASP Mridula, who is also Nani's love interest.

Surya Srinivas, Adil Pala, Rao Ramesh, Samuthirakani, Komalee Prasad, Nepoleon, and Ravindra Vijay are also part of the film.

HIT: The Third Case is garnering praise for its gripping storyline. Not just us, but Ram Charan has also given a shout-out to Nani and the team.

The actor on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, "Hearing fantastic reviews about #HIT3. Special mention to my dear brother Nani for choosing unique scripts and scoring blockbusters across genres."

He added, "Hats off to Sailesh Kolanu for scripting and executing this intense film. Congratulations Srinidhi Shetty, Prashanth Rangaswamy and the teams at @walpostercinema, @UnanimousProds for the superb success."

HIT: The Third Case is produced by Prashanti Tipirneni and Nani under Wall Poster Cinema and Unanimous Productions.

The Sailesh Kolanu directorial is the third installment in the HIT franchise, which began in 2020 with HIT: The First Case, featuring Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma. It was followed by HIT: The Second Case in 2022. The second part featured Adivi Sesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary in lead roles.