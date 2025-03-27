Aamir Khan On Salman Khan Being A Better Actor Than Him: "His Emotional Scenes Are Outstanding"

Salman Khan fans are counting down the days to March 30, 2025, as Sikandar is set to hit the theatres.

Ahead of the big release, Salman sat down for a fun chat with his friend Aamir Khan and director AR Murugadoss, who also directed Aamir's 2008 blockbuster Ghajini.

Titled Sikandar Meets Ghajini, the conversation, uploaded on YouTube, is packed with hilarious moments. The real showstopper was Aamir casually admitting that Salman is a better actor than him.

It all started when Salman playfully asked AR Murugadoss, “Who is better actor? Who is more hardworking? Who is more sincere?”

Aamir, with his signature wit, chimed in, “All the boring things.” But before the director could even answer, Aamir straight-up confessed, “Actor also, he (Salman) is better.”

AR Murugadoss then praised Salman Khan's ability to ace emotional scenes that require him to cry. And Salman, never missing a chance to joke, quipped, “That is because of you, sir. That is because I used to see you and think, ‘Oh my god! Look at that guy. The whole Sikandar's bojh [burden] is on his head. And he has got to go back to his wife and child, and then come back in the day again.' And again, (you) have to tolerate me on set.”

On a more serious note, Aamir Khan wrapped it up with a compliment: “His (Salman's) emotional scenes are outstanding.”

Towards the end of the chat, Salman Khan's father, Salim Khan, joined the trio. When Aamir asked him about his favourite Salman Khan film, the proud father instantly picked Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Salim Khan said, "Bajrangi Bhaijaan mein kaam bhi bahut accha kiya aur picture bhi bahut acchi bani. [Salman did a great job, and the film itself was beautifully made.]”

Aamir Khan then flipped the question, asking Salim Khan to name his favourite Aamir Khan film. Without hesitation, Salim picked Lagaan – a film that has rightfully earned its cult status.

Praising the Ashutosh Gowariker directorial, Salim Khan said, "Bahut si usme aisi nayi baatein thi jo pehle nahi hui thi. [It introduced many fresh elements that had not been done before.]”

Salman Khan and Aamir Khan have worked together in the 1994 film Andaz Apna Apna. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the iconic film also features Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon.

Coming back to Salman Khan's upcoming film Sikandar, it features Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. The movie has been bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

On the other hand, Aamir Khan will be next seen in Sitaare Zameen Par. The movie is a sequel to his 2007 blockbuster Taare Zameen Par.