<i>Sikandar</i> Advance Bookings Day 1: Salman Khan's Film Earns Rs 1.91 Crore

Salman Khan's Sikandar will open in theatres on March 30. Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the film also features Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi and Prateik Babbar in key roles. The makers recently announced that fans can avail the advance booking window for Sikandar.



As per a report by Sacnilk, Sikandar has collected Rs 1.91 crore without block seats. The report also added that over 60,000 tickets have been sold for the opening day in India.



With block seats, the film has sold tickets worth Rs 6.15 crore. Sikandar has a total of 9128 shows all over India.



Sikandar will compete with Mohanlal's Malayalam action thriller L2: Empuraan at the box office. The film will release on March 27, just days before Sikandar's release.



L2: Empuraan has already sold more than 4.5 lakhs tickets with a collection of Rs 9.02 crore, reported Sacnilk. The Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial starrer has 8748 shows across India.



Reacting to the box office clash between L2: Empuraan and Sikandar, Prithviraj clarified that there "is no competition" between the two films. During a recent press conference in Delhi, the director-actor said, "Salman Khan is one of the biggest stars in the country, and there is no competition between the two movies. I hope it becomes a blockbuster," reported Hindustan Times.



He added, "I will have no complaints if you watch L2: Empuraan at 11 a.m. and Sikandar at 1 pm."



Sikandar marks the first collaboration between Salman Khan and A.R. Murugadoss. Besides Salman, Murugadoss has worked with huge stars such as Aamir Khan (Ghajini), Rajinikanth (Darbar), Vijay (Kaththi), Mahesh Babu (Spyder), Chiranjeevi (Stalin), Suriya (Ghajini) and Ajith (Dheena) as well.



Sikandar has been bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banners of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

