Sikandar Meets Ghajini: Who Is Better Dancer? Aamir's New Punch For Salman

Just a few days before the release of Salman Khan's Sikandar, the makers dropped another intriguing video of Sikandar meets Ghajini. Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and director A R Murugadoss featured in the video. This time, Aamir Khan came with another punch - who is a better dancer between him and Salman? A R Murugadoss has to answer this.

Sharing the video, Salman Khan wrote in the caption, "Amar Prem ka Andaaz with AR Murugadoss! #SikandarMeetsGhajini"

The video drew instant responses from the Internet. A fan wrote, "Legends." Another user wrote, "Two legends in one frame." Another user wrote, "Two icons of Bollywood cinema."

In the previous video, Aamir Khan asked the director to name the bigger "Sikandar" between the two Khans.

At the trailer launch of Sikandar on Sunday, Salman Khan addressed the issue of a 31-year age gap with heroine Rashmika Mandanna. "They say there is a 31-year difference between the heroine and me. If the heroine doesn't have any problem or the heroine's father doesn't have any problem, then why do you have a problem?" Salman Khan's punchline made the press burst into laughter.

Salman Khan didn't stop there. "And when she (Rashmika) will get married and have a daughter and then she becomes a big star then also we will work (together). We will get the mother (Rashmika)'s permission for sure," Salman Khan said at the event.

Apart from Salman Khan and Rashmika, the project also features Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj and Sharman Joshi in important roles. Sikandar will release in theatres on March 30.

Before Sikandar, Salman Khan's Tiger 3 (2023) released on a Sunday which coincided with Diwali that year.