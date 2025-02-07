<i>Hindi-Vindi</i> Trailer:Mihir Ahuja And Neena Gupta Shine Bright

The trailer for Ali Sayed's Hindi-Vindi is finally out, and it is a heartwarming ride. The story follows Kabir (played by Mihir Ahuja), an Indian-origin Aussie teenager, who navigates a tricky relationship with his grandmother, Arya (played by Neena Gupta). Kabir is raised by his single dad, James (Guy Sebastian), but their bond is rocky. At school, Kabir struggles and even punches a kid who makes a hurtful comment about his mom. At one point, he snaps at his father, saying, "I would rather have no parent than a single parent like you."

Things take a dramatic turn when James gets arrested, and before he leaves, he reminds Kabir of his words about not wanting a parent. Kabir, feeling lost, starts missing his mom, Richa (Bhakti Kubavat). He finds a photo of Richa with a woman. Later, Kabir learns that the lady is his maternal grandmother, Arya. With help from his friend Rihanna (Rupanty Akid), Kabir connects with Arya, who then flies to Australia. However, there is a language barrier since Arya does not speak English and Kabir does not know Hindi.

There are some funny moments as they try to communicate. But things get tense when Kabir yells at Arya for not understanding English. Soon after, Arya suffers a mild stroke and ends up in the hospital. That's when Kabir decides to learn Hindi to connect with her.

At one point, Kabir declares, “Grandma is my top priority right now.” What happens next? To find out, we will have to watch the movie!

The makers dropped the trailer on Instagram with the caption, “Hindi-Vindi Trailer is OUT! Story of an Aussie teen Mihir Ahuja on his musical journey to honour his Grandmother Neena Gupta.”

Hindi-Vindi will be released in Australia on February 27.