Hina Khan's 'Monday Motivation' Post Is Giving Us Major Fitness Inspiration

Hina Khan is busy working out and she is ensuring that her fans get inspired to stay fit too. On Monday, the TV star shared several pictures from her Pilates session at home on her Instagram stories. Dressed in perfect athleisure, Hina posted pictures along with oodles of inspirational quotes. "That was my Monday motivation for you guys. Let's kick start the week in full power," read the caption on one of her pictures. She wrote "Early workouts from now," in the beginning of her post. Hina Khan described plank as the most difficult drill in her Instagram stories. Check out her Instagram stories:

Meanwhile, Hina posted a set of pictures on her Instagram profile with an inspirational caption. She wrote: "Don't wish for a good body, work for it. I request you all to not settle for less. To all you people out there, if you have time to do hundred other things then please make time and workout and stay fit. People do not lack in strength, they lack will. #InspireDontMisguide."

Hina Khan might be a fitness enthusiast but she is also a self-confessed foodie. This year, the actress cooked mutton biryani for the first time on Eid. She shared a picture on Instagram and wrote: "My first ever biryani attempt.. Please don't judge me, I am just a beginner. Hope you will like it."

Hina Khan became a household name after she featured as Akshara in the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She also participated in television reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 and Bigg Boss 11. Hina Khan was also a part of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, in which she played the antagonist Komolika. However, she quit the show after a few months. The actress stepped into films with Lines, the poster of which was unveiled at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival in May, last year.