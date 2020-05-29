Trending: Hina Khan Meets Boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal 'After Ages,' Shares Pic

Hina Khan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: realhinakhan )

Hina Khan, who is currently living with her family in lockdown in Mumbai, finally got the chance to meet her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal "after ages." The duo, who have been following the lockdown norms for over two months, met on Thursday and the actress shared her happy moment with her fans on social media. She posted a loved-up picture of herself and her boyfriend on her Instagram story and captioned it: "After ages...love." In the photograph, the couple can be seen adorably posing for the camera. Hina and Rocky Jaiswal first met on the sets of her show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, where he worked as a supervising producer but more on that later.

First, take a look at Hina Khan's Instagram story here:

Screenshot of Hina Khan's Instagram story.

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal made it official after the actress appeared as a contestant on reality show Bigg Boss 11. He proposed to her on the show. The couple have been, since then, sharing adorable posts for each other on their respective social media profiles.

Days before India went into lockdown, Hina and Rocky celebrated Holi together, glimpses of which the actress shared on her Instagram account.

Before that, the actress wished Rocky Jaiswal on his birthday in February like this:

Meanwhile, also check out some cute photographs of the couple from their vacations and their get-togethers.

Hina Khan is best-known for paying Akshara for over 7 years on the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She has also worked on shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, in which she played the antagonist Komolika, and Bhaag Bakool Bhaag. Hina Khan has also participated in television reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 and Bigg Boss 11. The actress was last seen in web-series Damaged 2.