Hina Khan Enjoys "Best Dolphin Cruise Ever" On Her Maldives Vacation. Watch

Hina Khan is in a holiday mood. The actress, who is battling stage 3 cancer, has jetted off to the Maldives for a vacation. In her latest Instagram entry, Hina was seen enjoying a cruise ride. She soaked in the beauty of the tranquil waters and blue sky overhead. Dressed in a floral outfit, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star held a little kid in her arms. Hina could not help but giggle in joy as she spotted dolphins swimming in the water. We love how happy she looks in the video. The song – Kitni Haseen Zindagi by Lucky Ali playing in the background – was a complete vibe. Her side note read, “Just as all the children in my family find comfort in my lap, I find it in the depth of the ocean and it seems that the dolphins agree with me. What a show. Best Best dolphin cruise ever.”

We just cannot get over Hina Khan's vacation sneak peeks. Look how pretty she looks in this printed yellow ruffle dress posing against the beach. “There she goes again. Spreading JOY,” Hina captioned the post. You go girl!

Do you know Hina Khan indulged in a snorkeling adventure in the Maldives too? If you don't believe us check out her Instagram Stories.

Here's another video of Hina diving under the turquoise waters and saying hi to the aquatic life. To witness more of her adventures, check out the video below.

On another page of her Maldives diaries, Hina offered glimpses of how she was spending time in the tropical paradise. She rode on horses, drove a car in a dress like a true boss babe and relished a scrumptious meal inside the pool. She even greeted a macaw and watched beautiful sunsets.

Back in October Hina Khan shared a health update on Instagram about her cancer diagnosis. She uploaded a close-up snap of her eyes showing the “last standing eyelash” after chemotherapy. Read the full story here.

Hina Khan is best known for the serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She has also been a part of reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Bigg Boss 11.