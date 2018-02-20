Hina Khan Performed With Boyfriend Rocky For The First Time. See Her Adorable Post

Hina Khan and boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal at an event in Sri Lanka

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: February 20, 2018 20:09 IST
Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal photographed in Sri Lanka (Image courtesy: realhinakhan)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Can't wait to keep creating 'our magic'," Hina wrote
  2. Rocky thanked Hina for motivating him
  3. Hina Khan is the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 11
Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hina Khan performed together with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal at an event in Sri Lanka for the first time. The TV actress posted an adorable picture of herself with Rocky and wrote, "It's the first time we performed together and all I can say is that I can't wait to keep creating 'our magic' again and again on stage! #OurFirsts." Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal, the supervising producer of her previous show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, have been dating for some time now. Rocky proposed (sort of) to her on Bigg Boss 11. He also posted a picture of them performing and thanked Hina for motivating him. "Your love for me makes my love for music and dance stronger. You make me stronger. I thought I cannot love you more than what I already do but as usual u beat me and trust me," he wrote.

See Hina and Rocky's posts here.
 

 


Hina and Rocky, who were holidaying in Sri Lanka have also posted some wonderful pictures from their vacation diaries. Rocky also celebrated his birthday there.
 
 

Love

A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on

 


Of her wedding plans, Hina Khan earlier told news IANS, "Not at all. We have a long way to go. We just want to enjoy ourselves, but I am glad that it's finally out in public."

Hina was declared the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 11, which ended a month ago. The show was won by Shilpa Shinde.

Hina Khan played Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She quit the show in 2016. Before Bigg Boss 11, she was seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 8.
 

