Hina Khan Performed With Boyfriend Rocky For The First Time. See Her Adorable Post

Highlights
- "Can't wait to keep creating 'our magic'," Hina wrote
- Rocky thanked Hina for motivating him
- Hina Khan is the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 11
See Hina and Rocky's posts here.
Its the first time we performed together and all I can say is that I can't wait to keep creating 'our magic' again and again on stage! #OurFirsts Styled by @hemlataa9 Assisted by @richayadav0906 @analligupta Outfit by @palanquine Jewel by @adan_creation_ Bracelet by @rimayu07 #Srilanka #EventDiaries
I have been told that I move well on the beat and my love of music reassures me that it may be true , But dancing freely as and when you like is way easier than following a set choreography in front of a live audience. Still you believed in me , motivated me and inspired me to come in front and be able to perform with an icon like you. Your love for me makes my love for music and dance stronger . You make me stronger @realhinakhan ! I thought I can not love you more than what I already do but as usual u beat me and trust me , I AM GLAD THAT YOU DID ! I you sweetheart
Hina and Rocky, who were holidaying in Sri Lanka have also posted some wonderful pictures from their vacation diaries. Rocky also celebrated his birthday there.
Of her wedding plans, Hina Khan earlier told news IANS, "Not at all. We have a long way to go. We just want to enjoy ourselves, but I am glad that it's finally out in public."
Hina Khan played Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She quit the show in 2016. Before Bigg Boss 11, she was seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 8.