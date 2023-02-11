Hina Khan Found The 'Perfect Place In Paradise.' See Maldives Album

Hina Khan enjoying her time in Maldives (courtesy: realhinakhan )

Hina Khan is currently having a great time in “paradise.” The actress, who flew to the Maldives this week, has been sharing glimpses of her “perfect” vacation on social media. With her latest post, Hina Khan left her fans awestruck. She is looking stunning as ever in a printed dress, which she paired with a sun hat, a pair of red shades and flip-flops. “Perfect place in paradise,” the actress wrote in the caption. With breathtaking views in the background, Hina Khan can be seen posing against crystal-blue water and blue sky. The actress also posted scenes from her holiday on her Instagram stories, where she is seen relishing lip-smacking dishes, walking on the beach bare feet, exploring the villas where she has been staying and trying out varieties of desserts and drinks.

See Hina Khan's post here:

Hina Khan is documenting her memorable moments in the Maldives on her Instagram profile. The actress, on Saturday morning, shared what she had for breakfast and left her fans green with envy.

Hina Khan, in one of her previous posts, shared photos of herself from a chartered plane, from the day she reached the beach destination. She wrote about “a journey filled with warm welcome, accommodating service, exclusive access and luxurious flight” in her caption. Take a look:

Hina Khan doesn't just post pages from her workout and shoot diaries on Instagram. The actress often gives us glimpses of her singing skill. For example, here, Hina impressed her fans with her reprised version of the song Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. In the caption, she wrote, “My sukoon…singing. Aap kahen to singer bann jaun (should I become a singer, what do you say)?”

In terms of work, Hina Khan became a household name for her performance in the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She also garnered much acclaim for her work in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, where she was seen as the antagonist Komolika.

Hina Khan has also worked in a few films. After her debut movie Lines, she will be seen in Country Of Blind.