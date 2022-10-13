Hina Khan, Holidaying At A Beach Destination, Shares Sunset Pics

Hina Khan shared this image. (courtesy: realhinakhan)

TV star Hina Khan's Instagram profile is one giant postcard full of posts from her travel diaries. The actress, when not busy with work and shoots, goes on holidays. On Thursday, Hina shared pictures of the perfect sunset on her profile from an undisclosed beach destination. The actress can be seen soaking up the sun, dressed in a printed OOTD. She accessorised her look with a pair of tinted glasses. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress captioned the post: "Catch the glimpse." Hina's post was flooded with heart emojis from fans.

Hina Khan posted these images.

Last month, Hina Khan shared these pictures from Maldives and she wrote: "I make the pool my room and the bottom of it, my bed...Trying to think outside the box... hehehehe."

Hina Khan, a popular name in the Hindi television industry, became a household name after she featured as Akshara in the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress was also a part of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, in which she played the antagonist Komolika. However, she quit the show after a few months. She also participated in television reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 and Bigg Boss 11.

In terms of work, Hina Khan was also seen in a brief appearance in the TV show Naagin 5, in which she starred as the titular shape shifting serpent. The actress stepped into films with Lines, the poster of which was unveiled at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival in May, 2019. She attended the Cannes Film Festival this year too.