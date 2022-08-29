Hina Khan In Postcard-Worthy Pics From Phi Phi Islands

Hina Khan in a picture-perfect moment. (courtesy: realhinakhan)

Hina Khan's Instagram timeline is a treat for sore eyes. The actress, who has conquered the world of Indian television and has made a mark in films as well, loves to travel. This is evident from the numerous social media updates that Hina shares from around the world. The latest on her list of vacation getaways are Thailand's Phi Phi Islands. Sharing a set of images from the picturesque group of islands, Hina said: “Nature is therapeutic. Wherever you go becomes a part of you somehow. Have taken a little and left a little at #PhiPhi #phiphiisland #wanderer #traveller.” In the photos, Hina Khan is dressed in a stunning floral co-ord set. See the post here:

Hina Khan also shared a video on Instagram Stories in which she is on a boat. In the caption, she said, “Let's unravel the insides and the history of the magical destination in this beautiful long tail boat.”

Screenshot of Hina Khan's Instagram story.

In the next clip, Hina Khan wrote: To walk into nature is to witness a thousand miracles.”

Screenshot of Hina Khan's Instagram story.





A few days ago, Hina Khan shared a set of images from her Europe vacation. In the caption, Hina confessed that she was missing the picturesque locations and wrote: “Take me back.”

Before that, Hina Khan shared some pictures from her Prague holiday and wrote: “Remembering baarish in Prague.”

Earlier this year, Hina Khan also visited the Abu Dhabi Zoo and was clicked feeding a giraffe. In the caption, she said, “Spreading love and smile.”

Hina Khan became a household name with her leading role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She also made a mark with her stint on the reality show Bigg Boss.