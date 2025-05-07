Hina Khan, Battling Cancer, Sets Out For "Highly Exciting Trip" To South Korea

Hina Khan, who's been battling Stage 3 Breast cancer, jetted off to South Korea for a "highly exciting trip." Hina Khan shared a bunch of images on her Instagram from inside her flight. Hina Khan can be seen relaxing, chilling as she sets for a much-awaited trip.

"Here begins a Much Needed and Highly Exciting trip to the one and only South Korea. This is my first visit to the beautiful Korean Peninsula. I am looking forward to seeing the iconic and popular destinations of Seoul.. Thank you @kto_india for having me. A special Shout Out to @cathaypacific for being extra kind and warm, your hospitality and assistance is appreciated.. Thank you for looking after us," Hina Khan wrote in the caption.

In August last year, Hina Khan, who first cut her hair short, decided to shave her head as watching her hair fall out was "stressful and painful" for her. She shared a video on Instagram, where she sat on a chair while a person shaved her head with a trimmer.

Hina Khan said, "She said, "You can win this only if you embrace it, accept it, and I choose to accept my battle scars because I believe if you embrace yourself, you are a step closer to your healing and I really want to heal and focus on that aspect of my life. I don't want to go through that process where every time I put my hand in my hair, a bunch of hair falls. It is very stressful and depressing. I don't want to go through that."

The side note read, "It's time to BUZZ it off. Here's another attempt to Normalise the hardest phase of this journey, aesthetically speaking. Remember ladies.. our strength is our Patience and calm. If we put our minds to it nothing is unattainable. Mind over Matter."

Hina Khan shared her cancer diagnosis in June 2024 with an Instagram post.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in the Punjabi film Shinda Shinda No Papa alongside Gippy Grewal.