Hina Khan Back To Work A Day After Marrying Rocky Jaiswal: "I Got Married Yesterday, But..."

TV star Hina Khan married her long-time partner, producer Rocky Jaiswal in a low-key civil marriage ceremony on Wednesday (June 4). But the actor returned to work just a day after the wedding honour her professional commitments.

What's Happening

Hina, who is the Honorary Ambassador of Korea Tourism for India, on Thursday (June 5) attended an event organised by the Korean Tourism Organization (KTO) in Mumbai.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star shared a reel from the event on her Instagram Stories.

A screengrab from Hina Khan's Instagram Stories.

In the brief clip shared on Thursday (June 5), Hina says, "The kind of person I am... Work comes first. I got married yesterday. I had an important event to attend today. I wanted to be a part of it. Which is why I am here. Thank you so much for having me, all the dignitaries, thank you so much for giving me this opportunity."

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal's Dreamy Wedding

Hina and Rocky, who have been together for 13 years now, first met on the sets of the hit TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. While Hina played the lead character Akshara, Rocky was attached with the programme in the capacity of a supervising producer. They announced their relationship in 2017.

The actor shared a series of loved-up photos from their wedding. The couple opted for minimalist, pastel ensembles designed by celebrity designer Manish Malhotra.

In A Nutshell

Hina Khan married longtime beau Rocky Jaiswal in an intimate ceremony on Wednesday (June 4) and returned to work the next day to attend an event organised by Korea Tourism Organization.

The actor was appointed the Honorary Ambassador of Korea Tourism for India on May 15. Her tenure will continue till April 2026.